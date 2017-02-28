02/28 - Tue.- Trump touts spending plan, but promise to leave entitlements alone puts GOP in a quandary

The White House on Monday announced the first details of the president’s spending plan, highlighting a $54 billion increase in defense spending and equal cuts to domestic programs, such as the Environmental Protection Agency, and foreign aid.

Speaking at a gathering of governors Monday, Trump said the budget proposal would include “historic” increases in spending to bolster the country’s “depleted military,” and he said it also would support law enforcement to reduce crime.

He spoke at length about boosting funding for infrastructure projects, which during his campaign he said should receive as much as $1 trillion in new financing.

“We spent $6 trillion in the Middle East, and we have potholes all over our highways and our roads,” Trump said. “Infrastructure, we’re going to start spending on infrastructure — big,” he added.

Foreign aid, mostly housed in the State Department, was singled out by the White House as an area that would be targeted. But eliminating all foreign aid would amount to only a 1 percent reduction in discretionary spending — compared with the 10 percent cut the White House is seeking.

The State Department cuts, reportedly as much as 30 percent, would force significant changes in staffing.

The cut to State Department funding comes on top of several signals that the White House is reducing the role and influence of the department and the diplomatic corps.

Rep. Mike Simpson (Idaho), who chairs a House Appropriations subcommittee, said flatly that spending bills cutting upward of $50 billion in nondefense spending could not pass the Republican House.

“You can’t get there from here,” he said, noting that increases are needed to implement GOP priorities in the departments of Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security. “There’s more to the government than defense.”

Independent budget analysts said policy proposals the administration has released would do little to fix the growing red ink.