02/28 - Tue. - Trump says he'll 'speak from the heart' during first speech to Congress

(An) agenda that ranges from tax cuts and regulation rollbacks to road projects and a proposed 10% hike in defense spending.

He will also discuss his yet-to-be proposed replacement for President Obama's health care plan. The president's speech also figures to touch on his disputed immigration plans, including a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and a proposed travel ban from seven Muslim majority nations.

It comes a day after Trump's team proposed $54 billion more in the defense budget, a 10% increase that would be financed by an equal amount of still undefined cuts in other government programs.Trump also touted an aggressive deportation program focused on migrants with criminal records.

Trump has said he will push for a major infrastructure program.

During a Monday meeting at the White House with governors, Trump criticized the state of the nation's roads and said "we're going to take care of that. Infrastructure: We're going to start spending on infrastructure, big."

Asked about financing his plans, Trump said, "I think the money is going to come from a revved up economy," thanks to reduced regulations on businesses.