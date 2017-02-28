03/01 - Wed. - Presidential Trump

It is difficult to predict how (Trump) will approach Tuesday's speech. Aides once assured reporters that Trump's convention speech last summer would be optimistic in tone — yet it turned out to be one of the darkest political speeches given by a presidential nominee for decades.

The White House is framing Tuesday's address as an optimistic speech.

"The theme of the address is Renewal of the American Spirit -- an optimistic vision for All Americans," said a senior administration official.

He will start off by noting that he made big promises in the campaign -- and that he has kept some of them already, including pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Trade deal and putting job creation at the center of his political agenda.

Following a string of raucous lawmaker town hall meetings in recent weeks, it is imperative that the President spells out a message that his own troops can get behind and explain to their own voters back in their districts.

Republican lawmakers have been left particularly exposed by the apparent lack of a plan to reform the Affordable Care Act, amid boiling anger among many Americans who fear losing their health care.

The President also needs to use Tuesday's address to buy himself some political time. Trump's approval ratings are hovering at depths never seen for a modern president so early in his administration.