02/28 - Tue. - Donald Trump Hopes for Reset In Congress Speech

After a troubled first month in office, President Trump aims to reset his agenda with the American people through his first speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday.

The Joint Address to Congress comes at a pivotal moment for the new President, who is preparing for the crushing reality of implementing his agenda. Even with once-in-a-generation unified control over the White House and Congress,Republicans are a party divided at a time when the country is already polarized.

“The theme will be the renewal of the American spirit,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday. “He will invite Americans of all backgrounds to come together in the service of a stronger and brighter future for our nation.”

Trump, who has never been one for details, will instead try to outline his populist vision for a more nationalistic America, in which borders are secure, ISIS is crushed, trade agreements are reworked and alliances are subject to renegotiation, aides said.

The speech will mark Trump’s latest effort to regain his footing after a rocky first five weeks in office, in which he has been stymied by the courts, the inertia of the federal government and his own team’s clumsiness. Trump, who has called his Administration a “fine-tuned machine,” will seek to rebut reports of chaos and indecision in the ranks.