02/28 - Tue. -Yemen SEAL Raid Has Yielded No Significant Intelligence

Although Pentagon officials have said the raid produced "actionable intelligence," senior officials who spoke to NBC News said they were unaware of any.

A senior Congressional official briefed on the matter said the Trump administration has yet to explain what prompted the rare use of American ground troops in Yemen, but he said he was not aware of any new threat from al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the al Qaeda affiliate that was targeted.

Plans for the raid were begun during the Obama administration, but Obama officials declined to sign off on what officials described as a significant escalation in Yemen. Just five days in, Trump greenlighted the mission.

The White House has repeatedly called the Yemen mission a success. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Feb. 8 that anyone "who undermines the success of that raid owes an apology and [does] a disservice to the life of Chief Owens."

A Defense Department official also pushed back Monday afternoon, saying the raid has yielded "a significant amount" of intelligence.

Multiple senior officials told NBC News they have not seen evidence to support that claim.

The only example the military has provided turned out to be an old bomb-making video that was of no current value.