02/28 - Tue. - An Arab member of Israel's parliament argues Trump is wrong about the two-state solution

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump appeared to toss aside decades of US foreign policy by saying Washington was no longer wedded to a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Israeli lawmaker Ayman Odeh, a Palestinian who heads the third-largest coalition in the Israeli parliament, has a very blunt response: Doing so would lead to Israel becoming an apartheid state.

“I want to be clear,” Odeh said. “A single state today [would be] an apartheid state."

"This is not the moment to discard the two-state solution."

There is currently no mechanism, he added, that could build “one democratic state.”

Odeh, a secular Muslim, is the head of a coalition of Arab political parties known as the Joint List, which captured 13 seats in the 120-seat parliament in Israel’s 2015 election.

Odeh publicly questions where he fits in the Zionist narrative and fully embraces his life in Israel, and all the complications those dueling ideas imply. The 42-year-old represents both the promise and the challenges of practicing democracy in Israel.

He often underscores that he recognizes the Jewish right to self-determination, but stresses the importance of expanding the rights of both Palestinians in the West Bank and Israeli Arabs. He is also a firm believer in the need to create a Palestinian state.

Odeh isn’t just concerned with the occupation of the West Bank. He is keenly conscious of discrimination against the Arab minority in Israel.

Odeh is married to Nardin Asleh, an OB-GYN. They have three children.

Odeh spoke about the two-state solution, Netanyahu, the complexity of life as a Palestinian and Israeli citizen, and his belief that equality and a shared future is not only possible, but essential.