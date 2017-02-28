02/28 - Tue. - Trump suggests Jewish community is spreading anti-Semitic threats

President Trump appeared to suggest Tuesday that the wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers across the U.S. could be coming from within the Jewish community itself, according to a Pennsylvania state lawmaker present for the comments.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who was part of a group of state attorneys general meeting with Trump at the White House Tuesday, relayed Trump's comments about the bomb threats to Buzzfeed News, explaining that the commander-in-chief seemed to indicate he felt some of the threats were being made from the inside, as part of a potential effort "to make others look bad."

"He just said, 'sometimes it's the reverse, to make people, or to make others, look bad,'" Shapiro, a Democrat, said, repeating Trump's alleged response to questions during the meeting about the large number of bomb threats against Jewish community centers in recent months.

Shapiro claimed Trump used the word "reverse," "two or three times," adding that Trump also called the threats "reprehensible" toward the beginning of his remarks.

Members of Trump's inner circle have also faced similar criticism over not responding forcefully to anti-Semitism.

Earlier Tuesday, a former Trump campaign adviser, Anthony Scaramucci, posted an ambiguous screed to his Twitter wall that appeared to connect the recent bomb threats to Democratic lawmakers.

"It's not yet clear who the #JCC offenders are. Don't forget @TheDemocrats effort to incite violence at Trump rallies," Scaramucci tweeted, along with a link to a story from alt-new site Breitbart alleging that Democrats had hired "trained provocateurs to instigate violence at Republican events" during the 2016 campaign.