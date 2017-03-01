03/01 - Wed. -Republicans Think Trump Gave Them What They Wanted. They Should Think Again.

President Donald Trump didn’t insult any war heroes. He didn’t pitch conspiracy theories about millions of illegal votes. He didn’t call the news media the “enemies of the American people.”
For Republicans nervously watching the new president for signs of calm leadership, that was the good news, as Trump stuck to his teleprompter for nearly all of his 5,000-word, hourlong address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, the first of his term.
Now for the bad news: Trump provided no details on how a promised replacement of the Affordable Care Act would work; how, precisely, tax reform would be structured or paid for; or even the functioning of his “trillion-dollar” infrastructure plan.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) blasted out praise immediately after Trump had glad-handed his way out the House chamber, calling the speech “a home run” and thanking Trump for taking the lead on repealing Obamacare and reforming the tax code, long a priority for the congressman.
Ryan, though, may come to rethink that enthusiasm in the coming weeks and months.
Because Trump in many ways boxed in his Capitol Hill party mates even as he provided scant details on what should be done.
On health care, for example, Trump called for a replacement of the Affordable Care Act that would “expand choice, increase access, lower costs and at the same time provide better health care” ― an impossible combination.
On tax reform, Trump voiced continued support for lower rates on both corporations and individuals ― an idea that Republicans leaders like Ryan can easily support. “It will be a big, big, cut,” Trump promised. But then Trump added his support for including a feature to tax imports and subsidize exports, an idea that Ryan is backing, but it’s already seeing powerful opponents in the business community and the Senate lining up.
On his much touted, trillion-dollar plan to rebuild roads, bridges and tunnels, Trump dispensed with it in 56 words. The only details offered were that it would include both public and private capital, and would create “millions of new jobs.”
As for a “compromise” on immigration reform with a pathway to at least legalization for undocumented immigrants ― as Trump earlier Tuesday had suggested he could support ― there was not a word, making it easy for Democrats to conclude there was no reason to work with Trump at all.
From NYT:
Mr. Trump said that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had guaranteed him that it was a “highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence.” Mr. Trump has been criticized for the raid, including by Mr. Owens’s father, with some arguing the operation was botched. Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump had blamed Mr. Owens’s death on “the generals” who oversaw the mission.
“My administration wants to work with members in both parties to make child care accessible and affordable, to help ensure new parents have paid family leave, to invest in women’s health, and to promote clean air and clean water and rebuild our military infrastructure,” Mr. Trump said.
Yet he made no mention of an array of challenges abroad, including Syria, North Korea and Russia. Nor did Mr. Trump criticize one of his favorite foils, the “fake news” media. He did pledge his full support for NATO after questioning the need for the alliance, and argued that his demands that nations contribute more money to NATO had paid off.
“I can tell you that the money is pouring in,” Mr. Trump said without providing examples or specifics. “Very nice.”
The president has yet to propose major legislation to achieve his goals, with members of his cabinet and senior staff members divided over key elements of tax and health plans, and congressional Republicans split on how to structure them. By this point in his presidency, Mr. Obama had established an active — if not always friendly — working relationship with a Democratic Congress, having signed into law a $787 billion package of spending and tax cuts intended to stabilize the economy.