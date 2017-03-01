03/01 - Wed. - Trump Offers Up a More Hopeful Vision

(Trump) raised new questions about his policy priorities and how he plans to achieve them, especially on immigration.

Only hours before his address, Mr. Trump had broken from his tough immigration stance in remarks at the White House, suggesting that legal status be granted to millions of undocumented immigrants who have not committed serious crimes. Many of Mr. Trump’s core supporters had denounced that approach as “amnesty” during the campaign.

The idea is a sharp break from the crackdown on immigrants in the United States illegally that Mr. Trump ordered in his first weeks in office and the hard-line positions embraced by his core supporters that helped sweep him into the White House.

But in his speech, Mr. Trump never mentioned legalizing undocumented people and over all held to the tough-on-immigration theme of his campaign.

“As we speak, we are removing gang members, drug dealers and criminals that threaten our communities and prey on our citizens,” Mr. Trump said. “Bad ones are going out as I speak tonight and as I have promised.”

Mr. Trump offered no specifics on his suggestion earlier in the day that he might seek a comprehensive immigration overhaul. Such a move would be a significant turnaround for Mr. Trump, whose campaign rallies rang with shouts of “build the wall!” on the Mexican border. In January, he signed an executive order directing the deportation of any unauthorized immigrant who has committed a crime or falsified a document. The standard could apply to virtually any of the estimated 11 million people in the country illegally.

In his comments to the television anchors at the White House, Mr. Trump went so far as to raise the idea of granting citizenship to young undocumented immigrants who had been brought to the United States as children, one person present said. Such a change would go well beyond the temporary work permits President Barack Obama offered them through a 2012 executive order.

During his campaign, Mr. Trump criticized Mr. Obama’s directive as an “illegal amnesty,” and promised to immediately end the program if elected. But he has delayed acting on the matter since taking office and expressed sympathy for its beneficiaries, sometimes known as Dreamers.

The speech reflected the war Mr. Trump is fighting with himself and his inner circle. Even as he held out the possibility of legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants, Melania Trump, the first lady, was hosting the families of victims of violent crime by such immigrants — a way of highlighting the president’s belief that immigrants who lack legal status pose a grave threat to Americans and should be feared and removed, not embraced.

Mr. Trump singled out the victims’ families, saying, “Your loved ones will never be forgotten.”

“The time is right for an immigration bill as long as there is compromise on both sides,” the president said at the White House, according to people in attendance who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the meeting.

Mr. Trump made only a glancing reference to an immigration overhaul in his speech, calling for a new “merit-based” system that would admit only those able to support themselves financially. Over all he took a hard line on immigration, much as he had during the campaign.

The president’s remarks about immigration came as he prepares to issue a new version of his executive order banning travel to the United States from seven predominantly Muslim countries and suspending the acceptance of refugees. The ban has been revised because of legal challenges.

Mr. Trump defended that order in his address to Congress.

“It is not compassionate, but reckless, to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur,” Mr. Trump said. “Those given the high honor of admission to the United States should support this country and love its people and its values. We cannot allow a beachhead of terrorism to form inside America — we cannot allow our nation to become a sanctuary for extremists.”