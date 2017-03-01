NORTH KOREA: Women charged with murder in killing of North Korean leader's half brother

Two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were charged with murder Wednesday.

Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong both said they were not guilty in the killing of Kim Jong Nam.

If found guilty, they will face the death penalty. The women have not entered formal pleas, which will take place when the case reaches the High Court.

Wearing a red T-shirt and appearing to be on the verge of tears, Aisyah, an Indonesian citizen, was led to the dock in handcuffs.

"I do not admit this," she said when an interpreter asked her whether she understood the charges, before repeating, "I am not guilty of this."

Huong, a Vietnamese who was photographed after the crime wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the letters "LOL," also said she was "not guilty" of murder.

According to authorities from their home countries, both women have maintained they thought they were participating in a TV prank show.