03/01 - Wed. - Not False Flags

This map is from yesterday so there have been additional threats that the map does not reflect.
The result of these threats are little bitty kids being evacuated. All school facilities practice evacuation drills several times a year,but kids quickly pick up when something is routine and when there is real fear behind the act. I've been at a school where there was a real threat and without saying anything - you could see the fear in the kids' eyes - they knew.
https://twitter.com/Behind__News/status/836241995420987392 - video on twitter of a preschool being evacuated.
Why would anyone get their kicks from threatening the lives of these little ones?
From cnn:
http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/28/us/bomb-threats-jewish-centers-jcc/index.html?adkey=bn
More than 100 Jewish community centers have turned into targets of hate, subjected to bomb threats as fears of heightened anti-Semitism spread across the country.
Jewish community centers, or JCCs, function as hubs of communal activity for Jews and non-Jews alike. They host art and sports classes for children and adults, and help create connected communities.
They are disrupting the routine and the feeling of security in the affected centers, with adults, children and infants forced to evacuate at a moment's notice.
But on a deeper level, the threats have functioned like terrorism, shattering the idea of safety.
Dr. Jaime Huysman is the parent of a student at David Posnack JCC in Davie, Florida, which received a threat on Monday. Huysman told CNN affiliate WSVN that the threat was "particularly scary."
"My father's a Holocaust survivor, and I just called him up, and he's crying on the phone," Huysman said.
Are they all connected? Is this all the work of just one person, or more?
Paul Goldenberg, national director of the Secure Community Network, which advises Jewish organizations on security, said the calls are "unprecedented" for their methodical approach and their sophisticated use of voice-masking technology.
JTA News, a Jewish news service, posted audio of one of the bomb threats. In it, a disguised voice warns that a C-4 bomb has been placed in the JCC and that "a large number of Jews are going to be slaughtered."
Law enforcement officials believe many of the threatening calls to Jewish community centers have originated overseas. So far, none of the threats have been carried out. But the lack of destruction has not made them any less chaotic or anxiety-inducing.