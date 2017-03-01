03/01 - Wed. - Not False Flags

This map is from yesterday so there have been additional threats that the map does not reflect.

The result of these threats are little bitty kids being evacuated. All school facilities practice evacuation drills several times a year,but kids quickly pick up when something is routine and when there is real fear behind the act. I've been at a school where there was a real threat and without saying anything - you could see the fear in the kids' eyes - they knew.

https://twitter.com/Behind__News/status/836241995420987392 - video on twitter of a preschool being evacuated.

Why would anyone get their kicks from threatening the lives of these little ones?

From cnn:

http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/28/us/bomb-threats-jewish-centers-jcc/index.html?adkey=bn