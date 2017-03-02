03/02 - Thur. - Sessions met with Russian envoy twice last year, encounters he later did not disclose

It's like someone accused a member of the family that owns the city pool of defecting in the pool because they were seen off by themselves in the corner of the pool neck deep in 3ft of water just staring into space. But the family that owns the pool doesn't want to have an independent company come and do testing to clear up any doubts because it might taint their business reputation (and if the allegations are true,they might have to drain that pool of the polluted water). They want to run their own little test and hope by declaring everything fine,people will just forget about it over time. But until an outside company comes in - there will always be doubt and every time any kind of evidence pops up - it will be assumed it's just more shit from the owner's family surfacing. Maybe the owner's kid just peed in the pool like everyone else - but no one knows until an outside company is called in to do independent testing.

The latest episode in the ongoing Russia saga now showcases a new character - Sessions.

There are 3 main points:

1) Sessions spoke with the Russian ambassador twice last year,but did not say anything about those meetings when asked during his confirmation hearings for attorney general.

2) One of those meetings was a private conversation in his office at the height of the time period when the Russians were meddling in the US election and Sessions was connected to the Trump campaign as an advisor. (he joined the Trump campaign in Feb. 2016)

3)Democrats want an independent special counsel to investigate Russia's role in the presidential election since it would be awkward for any GOP member to investigate themselves when so many of them are connected to the issue. Especially Sessions. But Sessions refuses to recuse himself.

Everything becomes connected to those three points.