03/02 - Thur. - Sessions met with Russian envoy twice last year, encounters he later did not disclose

It's like someone accused a member of the family that owns the city pool of defecting in the pool because they were seen off by themselves in the corner of the pool neck deep in 3ft of water just staring into space. But the family that owns the pool doesn't want to have an independent company come and do testing to clear up any doubts because it might taint their business reputation (and if the allegations are true,they might have to drain that pool of the polluted water). They want to run their own little test and hope by declaring everything fine,people will just forget about it over time. But until an outside company comes in - there will always be doubt and every time any kind of evidence pops up - it will be assumed it's just more shit from the owner's family surfacing. Maybe the owner's kid just peed in the pool like everyone else - but no one knows until an outside company is called in to do independent testing.
The latest episode in the ongoing Russia saga now showcases a new character - Sessions.
There are 3 main points:
1) Sessions spoke with the Russian ambassador twice last year,but did not say anything about those meetings when asked during his confirmation hearings for attorney general.
2) One of those meetings was a private conversation in his office at the height of the time period when the Russians were meddling in the US election and Sessions was connected to the Trump campaign as an advisor. (he joined the Trump campaign in Feb. 2016)
3)Democrats want an independent special counsel to investigate Russia's role in the presidential election since it would be awkward for any GOP member to investigate themselves when so many of them are connected to the issue. Especially Sessions. But Sessions refuses to recuse himself.
Everything becomes connected to those three points.
When Sessions spoke with Kislyak in July and September, the senator was a senior member of the influential Armed Services Committee as well as one of Trump’s top foreign policy advisers. Sessions played a prominent role supporting Trump on the stump after formally joining the campaign in February 2016.
Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Justice Department officials said, encounters he did not disclose when asked about possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow during Sessions’s confirmation hearing to become attorney general.
One of the meetings was a private conversation between Sessions and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak that took place in September in the senator’s office, at the height of what U.S. intelligence officials say was a Russian cyber campaign to upend the U.S. presidential race.
The previously undisclosed discussions could fuel new congressional calls for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russia’s alleged role in the 2016 presidential election. As attorney general, Sessions oversees the Justice Department and the FBI, which have been leading investigations into Russian meddling and any links to Trump’s associates. He has so far resisted calls to recuse himself.