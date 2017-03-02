03/02 - Thur. - Investigators Probed Jeff Sessions' Contacts With Russian Officials

The investigation is being pursued by the FBI,CIA,NSA,and Treasury Department.Counterintelligence probes seldom lead to public accusations or criminal charges.

However,the probe,if ongoing,could create a highly unusual and sensitive political dynamic given that the FBI is part of the Justice Department that Mr. Session,as attorney general,now leads. Mr. Sessions has only been in office for under a month and the investigation began before he was nominated and approved by the Senate.

The FBI's role in the investigation into Mr. Sessions' conversations left the agency "wringing its hands" about how to proceed.

Until this week,Mr. Sessions had resisted calls to remove himself from any role investigating possible ties between Trump associates and Russia. Democrats have said he should do so because of his place advising the Trump campaign.

On Monday,he suggested he would take himself off a case under certain circumstances,though he left out any specifics. Mr. Sessions told reporters eh would "recuse myself on anything that I should recuse myself on,that's all I can tell you."

Justice Department regulations require the attorney general to remove himself from investigations that present a real or perceived conflict of interest. But ultimately,there is no practical mechanism,other than public pressure or an impeachment proceeding,to force the matter.

The law has changed since wide-ranging probes into the Clinton administration,when a three-judge panel could appoint an "independent counsel" or a "special prosecutor". Today,the attorney general retains far more control over the scope of a special investigation and it's prosecutorial jurisdiction.

Mr. Sessions can also appoint a temporary "special counsel" from outside the Justice Department to conduct an investigation into a particularly sensitive matter and possibly prosecute related wrongdoing.