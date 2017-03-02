03/02 - Thur. - White House says it didn't know about Sessions' meetings with Russian envoy

The White House didn't know that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had twice met with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign until the story broke Wednesday night, a White House official said.

The aide spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday morning while the White House prepared to respond to the reports.

The ties between Sessions' staff and the current White House are many. Trump senior policy adviser Stephen Miller was Sessions' communications director before joining the Trump campaign in January 2016, and former Sessions chief of staff Rick Dearborn was director of the Trump transition and is now Trump's deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs.

Sessions was perhaps Trump's most loyal supporter in Congress last year, and he chaired Trump's national security advisory committee.