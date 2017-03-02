03/02 - Thur. - Jeff Sessions: All the Lawmakers Calling on Him to Resign

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign over reports that he spoke with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign.

The two leaders' remarks were echoed by many other Democratic lawmakers after the Washington Post first reported the connection, especially after Sessions had said during his confirmation hearings that he had not had contact with Russians during the campaign.

Republicans, meantime, either called on Sessions to recuse himself from investigations related to Russia and the election or defended him.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has already made conflicting statements: on MSNBC's Morning Joe the Republican leader said "I think, the trust of the American people, you recuse yourself in these situations,” but less than an hour later on Fox, he said his statement was misunderstood and "I'm not calling on him to recuse himself."