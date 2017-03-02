03/02 - Thur. - Scranton YMCA stops showing 24-hour news after political fights erupt

A YMCA in Scranton, Pa., has stopped screening 24-hour news stations on its gym televisions after arguments over politics nearly led to a physical altercation.

"We've had members step forward saying they've felt a little uncomfortable with the arguments going on over politics," Fisher told NBC.

The decision to stop airing top news networks, such as MSNBC, Fox News and CNN was announced in a letter to gym members. The letter said there had been several incidents where heated political arguments broke out.

According to the report, the ban on news networks is permanent, but facility leaders are willing to reconsider if things calm down.

The gym's televisions are still on, but instead will air channels such as ESPN and the Weather Channel.