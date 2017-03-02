03/02 - Thur. - Donald Trump Jr. Was Likely Paid at Least $50,000 for Event Held by Hosts Allied With Russia on Syria

President Donald Trump's eldest son was likely paid at least $50,000 for an appearance late last year before a French think tank whose founder and his wife are allies of the Russian government in efforts to end the war in Syria.

Donald Trump Jr. addressed a dinner on Oct. 11 at the Ritz Hotel in Paris,hosted by the Center of Political and Foreign Affairs. Its president,Fabien Baussart,and his Syrian-born wife,Randa Kassis,have cooperated with Russia in its drive to end the Syrian civil war,according to U.S.,European and Arab officials.

The meeting in October represents one in a string of contacts over the past year between members of the president's inner circle and individuals connected to Moscow and to Russian interests. The Wall Street Journal in November reported Donald Trump Jr.'s appearance at the event.

The existence of a financial connection between the younger Trump and an entity associated with the Kremlin would likely add to questions involving Mr. Trump's administration and Russia,following a campaign in which he was loath to criticize Russia's leader and repeatedly called for better ties to Moscow.

The younger Mr. Trump's appearance and his work as a paid public speaker also are likely to raise questions about possible efforts by outside parties to gain influence with the Trump family. Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton drew criticism for speakers fees and contributions involving her family's charitable foundation,a practice President Donald Trump criticized during his campaign as a "pay to play" scheme.

Donald Trump Jr. serves as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization,a real-estate company founded by his father,and was a top official in his father's campaign.

The younger Trump was likely paid at least $50,000 for his Paris appearance by the Center of Political and Foreign Affairs. The Trump Organization didn't dispute that amount when asked about it by The Wall Street Journal.

"Donald Trump Jr. has been participating in business-related speaking engagements for over a decade-discussing a range of topics including sharing his entrepreneurial experiences and offering career specific advice,"said Amanda Miller,the company's vice president for marketing.

The Center of Political and Foreign Affairs regularly hosts foreign diplomats,government leaders and intelligence chiefs to dinner,lunch and breakfast events in Paris and other cities.

The meeting with Donald Trump Jr. in October was attended by French businessmen, bankers and diplomats,according to attendees,and focused on geopolitical issues.

The younger Mr. Trump regularly travels internationally to pursue Trump Organization real-estate projects,and has emphasized the importance of Russian business. President Trump has said that his companies wouldn't make new business deals overseas while he is president.

"In terms of high-end product influx into the U.S., Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets,"he said in a 2008 interview with a trade publication. "We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia."