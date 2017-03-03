03/03- Fri. - Jeff Sessions Used Political Funds for Republican Convention Expenses

Representative for the White House and Mr. Sessions have defended his failure to disclose his contacts with the Russian ambassador by arguing that the exchanges occurred in his capacity as a U.S. senator,rather than as a campaign official.

At the time Mr. Sessions met the Russian ambassador at the convention,he had been serving as chairman of Mr. Trump's National Security Advisory Committee for more than four months.

The Trump administration says Attorney General Jeff Sessions was acting as a then-U.S senator when he talked to Russia's ambassador at an event during last year's Republican National Convention in Cleveland,but Mr. Sessions paid for convention travel expenses out of his own political funds and he spoke about Donald Trump's campaign at the event according to a person at the event and campaign -financed records.

Campaign-Finance-Disclosure records show Mr. Sessions' reelection campaign account was used for travel expenses in Cleveland at the same time the Republican National Convention was held in July,rather than using official funds that would pay for travel by him or other members of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Larry Noble,general counsel at the Campaign Legal Center,a nonpartisan advocacy group,said Mr. Sessions likely used his campaign account,rather than official Senate funds,because as a senior adviser to the Trump campaign it would have been difficult to argue that he wasn't attending the convention for any political purpose.

"If he was truly there solely as a member of the Armed Service Committee,then he could've used his legislative account,"Mr. Noble said.

Mr. Sessions made comments related to Mr. Trump's presidential campaign at a Heritage Foundation event during the Republican convention in July,when he meet with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

One person at the Heritage event in Cleveland said Mr. Sessions left the impression he was there because of his role in the Trump campaign. This person said Mr. Sessions' remarks in part were focused on Mr. Trump's trade policy,saying the then-candidate would do away with multilateral trade deals.

Ms.Flores,Mr. Sessions' spokeswoman,said the attorney general's aides,who were at the Heritage Foundation event,don't recall Mr. Sessions speaking about the election with Mr. Kislyak,though they couldn't be sure,because the room was loud.