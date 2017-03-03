03/03 - Fri. -Trump's Already Small Circle Of Trusted Advisers Suffers Another Big Blow

When you get to the White House with such a tiny band of brothers, each and every one seems that much more indispensable.

Or so it must seem to President Donald Trump who, just five weeks into his term and two weeks after having to fire his national security adviser, has now watched his closest Cabinet ally neutered in a key role.

The attorney general is the one Cabinet member of any presidential administration with the independent authority to launch investigations that could undo the presidency. In Trump’s case, that danger became plausible even before he took office, with U.S. intelligence agencies reporting that Russia had meddled in the presidential election with the goal of electing Trump.

Sessions’ decision to stay out of any of the probes underway now, or to come at some point in the future, means he can no longer shield Trump from the results.

For Trump, it was another serious blow in an infant presidency that has racked them up, one after the other, since Inauguration Day. Some have involved missteps by the administration.

But many come back to Russia.

Trump has found himself at least one step behind the storyline ― his only response issuing angry tweets about the intelligence community and their leaks.

So it was again Thursday.

For the tight-knit group of early Trump supporters now atop the federal government, it was a major setback, one that seemed to go against a common mythology of how Trump operates.

It also meant that an outsider was put in charge of implementing Trump’s foreign policy.

The sidelining of Sessions may be even tougher for Trump to swallow.

With his administration under increased scrutiny over its connections to Russian officials, Trump will no longer have his trusted ally in that critical post. What that means for his political future depends, to a large extent, on what Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente now does with his responsibilities to oversee the investigation.