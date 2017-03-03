EU/RUSSIA: The EU Is Fighting A Lopsided Battle Against Russian Disinformation

Analysts say (there)is a sprawling campaign of Russian disinformation that seeks to influence European Union politics and sow discord among voters. It’s a problem that European governments are increasingly concerned about, but one they are struggling to produce an effective way to counter.

“The Russians have been doing this for at least a decade, probably longer, and European countries are just waking up to it now,” said Ben Nimmo, a senior information defense fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank. “The Kremlin has a really, really long head start.”

The EU vowed this year to expand its efforts to defend against false reports, as upcoming elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands raise the stakes on misinformation influencing voters. In November, the European Parliament passed a motion that called on the EU and member states to do more to counter Russian “disinformation and propaganda warfare.” Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the bloc of trying to silence dissenting opinions.

But the European Union views the threat of disinformation as a serious challenge. In January, EU politicians pledged to give more funding for an 11-person task force set up in 2015 called East Stratcom, which aims to address Russian disinformation and highlight its distortions. The task force issues weekly newsletters on disinformation campaigns, makes viral-style explainer videos on how false reports spread and fact checks suspect news stories.

As a result of the constant influx of false reporting and rumors, the work of East Stratcom and other anti-disinformation groups can seem like whack-a-mole.

Although many of these articles may seem obviously ridiculous, several European politicians have been forced to address inflammatory allegations made in such state-run Russian media outlets that get picked up by the popular European press.

While many EU states are struggling with how to deal with this type of information war, there are already nations that have found themselves better equipped to handle false reports. Sputnik had to close its offices in Finland due to a lack of readership and government officials there have been trained on how to address disinformation. Estonia, too, has said it is well prepared to dealwith the wave of false reports that is expected when NATO troops arrive there next month.

There may also be a certain learning curve for news outlets and readers in the way they react to Russian state-run media reports, Nimmo suggests.