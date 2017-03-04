03/04 - Sat. - THE CONSPIRATORIAL GAME OF TELEPHONE IN BANNON'S RAG THAT MADE LEFT, RIGHT, AND POTUS GO CRAZY

A story published in Steve Bannon’s rag, Breitbart, got circulated around the White House this morning like some President’s Daily Conspiracy, sending President Trump off on a rant attacking the counterintelligence investigation into his aides’ (and possibly his own) ties with Russia. Let me unpack it. The story basically captures a narrative Mark Levin rolled out Thursday night (that is, right after Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russian hack investigation), which basically lards out the story of counterintelligence intercepts mostly targeting Russians, to suggest Jeff Sessions was brought down in an invented coup.

THE LOUISE MENSCH STORY

The story starts with this Louise Mensch story. For those who don’t know, Mensch is a former Tory Member of Parliament. Since quitting Parliament to spend more time with her family, she has become a pundit known for taking reasonable observations, injecting just a bit of whack, and turning them into fairly unhinged theories.

ONLY MENSCH SAYS TRUMP WAS PERSONALLY TARGETED IN THE FISA ORDER

All that’s important because this is where the allegation that the order “covers Donald Trump” comes from.

ANDY MCCARTHY RELIES ON MENSCH TO SUGGEST THE FISA ORDER IS IMPROPER

Mensch’s reliance on the Alfa server story also led Andy McCarthy to suggest impropriety in January, which is the next thing cited in Levin/Breitbart.

THE EXPANSION OF 12333 SHARING AND THE PRESERVATION OF EVIDENCE

Amid a treatment of the Mike Flynn resignation, the release of the dossier (Breitbart sort of tweaks the timeline of these two, though I get that capturing the timeline is tough), and the Sessions’ disclosures, Breitbart discusses the expansion of information sharing and preservation of evidence.

TRUMP GOES BATSHIT IN RESPONSE SESSIONS’ RECUSAL AND THEN READS A MISLEADING STORY PLACED IN BANNON’S RAG