03/04 - Sat. - Trump, citing no evidence, accuses Obama of 'Nixon/Watergate' plot to wiretap Trump Tower

The president told staff (on Friday) he wanted to see them fight back against what he saw as a widespread effort to destabilize his presidency.

Trump's tweets (early Sat. morning) took numerous top White House aides by surprise. Saturday was expected to be a “down day, pretty quiet,” and there was little, if any, attempt to coordinate the president's message on the wiretapping allegations.

President Trump on Saturday angrily accused former president Barack Obama of orchestrating a “Nixon/Watergate” plot to tap the phones at his Trump Tower headquarters last fall in the run-up to the election.

While citing no evidence to support his explosive allegation, Trump said in a series of four tweets sent Saturday morning that Obama was “wire tapping” his New York offices before the election in a move he compared to McCarthyism. “Bad (or sick) guy!” he said of his predecessor, adding that the surveillance resulted in “nothing found.”

Trump offered no citations nor did he point to any credible news report to back up his accusation, but he may have been referring to commentary on Breitbart and conservative talk radio suggesting that Obama and his administration used “police state” tactics last fall to monitor the Trump team. The Breitbart story, published Friday, has been circulating among Trump's senior staff.