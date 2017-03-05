Is the American dream now the Canadian dream?

On GPS, former Canadian diplomat Scott Gilmore digs into the data to explain why it's easier to get ahead in Canada than in the U.S.

Has the American Dream Moved to Canada?

College Degree:

Canada - 59%

USA - 46%

Home Ownership:

Canada - 68%

USA - 63%

Life Expectancy:

Canada - 81.2 years

USA - 78.7 years

High education level,high home ownership,high life expectancy and more vacation days.

Everything looks better in Canada. Why?

It has now become easier in Canada to achieve what we talk about as comprising the American Dream.

One - The health care system. Canada doesn't have people going bankrupt because of healthcare cost,so their poorer parts of society can continue to thrive.

Two - Access to education is easier. There are cheaper degrees. They don't have the student loan problem.