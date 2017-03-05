03/05 - Sun. - USNews&World Report - "The Democrats Are Without a Unifying Leader. That Could Be the Best Thing for Them." By David Catanese

(seeder not working)

At a time when it is in search of a unifying and guiding light amid Republican dominance at all levels of government, what's abundantly clear is that the Democratic Party belongs to no one at this juncture – not Obama, not Clinton and not Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, even with his rising tide of Berniecrats.

Yet while that can be perceived as an immediate weakness, it may actually be the key to the party's long-term revitalization. In order for Democrats to navigate the 2018 midterms and then eventually the 2020 presidential contest, they not only must make a clean break with the past, but have an internal reckoning that permits their future leaders to ascend based on merit and message, rather than legacy and lineage.

The end of the Obama-Clinton era, and to some extent, the defeat of the Sanders blockade at the DNC meeting, will allow for this.

If Clinton would have beaten Trump as expected, she would have handpicked her own DNC leader. There would have been no competitive contest, and the run-up to the DNC meeting in Atlanta would've been rather humdrum. Instead, a months long campaign activated party members who had not been contacted by DNC leadership in years.

Clinton's loss has fostered a more open and candid conversation about the type of message and messengers the party needs in order to rebound out of its current rut.

"There's nothing wrong with our bench," Mayor Pete Buttigieg told DNC members before pulling out of the race for chair. "We just haven't called enough people on the bench off the bench and asked them to get out on the field."

Run for Something, a group established in January to build an enduring bench of Democratic candidates, said it has acquired pledges from 7,000 individuals under the age of 35 to run for down-ballot races, from school board to state representative. Their pitch: "Donald Trump is president. Trust us, you're qualified to run for local office."

This is not to say there won't be tensions and intraparty conflicts along the way, as marrying independent activists into any formal hierarchy isn't a natural symbioisis.

The field is now wide open, and some Democrats are reimagining what their next fleet of candidates could look like.