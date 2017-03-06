Real Questions include FBI Inaction and Action on Russia: Only Independent Investigations Can Resolve

On Sunday, in a follow-up to President Trump’s controversial tweets, the White House called for Congress to look into how the FBI investigated Russian connections to the Trump campaign before the election. We find ourselves in the position of welcoming this call. There is now an urgent need for independent investigations—including a special prosecutor and the Justice Department’s Inspector General—to look into the underlying evidence that the FBI had of Russian connections to Americans prior to the election. And, as we lay out in great detail here, the FBI may be accused of failing to sufficiently pursue an investigation of these connections prior to the election. A failure on that level would have put the country at great risk, and political leaders now have reason to support full-blown and independent investigations. Only such independent investigations can now resolve President Trump’s concerns and these directly related issues.

In mid-January, the Justice Department’s Inspector General announced that he would open a review of actions by the Justice Department and FBI in the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails. The actions under review include Director Comey’s letter to Congress in the days just before the election, which violated DOJ policies and procedures and probably also violated the Hatch Act which prohibits official capacity action intended to influence the outcome of a partisan election. The Inspector General’s announcement came after allegations that ideological and political bias influenced FBI officials, especially in the New York Office, who reportedly leaked information (or rather, spread misinformation) about the Clinton investigation days before the election. Congressional committees are also now looking into related matters.

Given what we now know, there is a need for independent investigations both of the concerns that the White House raises but also to know whether the FBI failed to properly pursue Russia’s intrusion into the DNC computer systems and reported contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russian agents and their intermediaries. FBI mishandling of the Russia file is of paramount importance as it raises acute concerns for our national security and the sanctity of our election process.