Newsvine

JustKat

About Articles: 1052 Seeds: 1941 Comments: 16202 Since: Dec 2015

Deportation of grandmother leaves a San Diego military family reeling

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by JustKat View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe L.A. Times
Seeded on Mon Mar 6, 2017 4:25 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 A grandmother known as the “backbone” of a San Diego military veteran’s family was sent back to Mexico on Friday, more than two weeks after she was picked up by immigration agents outside her house in unmarked SUVs on Valentine’s Day. 

Clarissa Arredondo, 43, is the mother of Adriana Aparicio, whose husband is a Navy veteran working as a contractor in Afghanistan. The couple has two daughters, 2 and 3, and Arredondo, who came to the U.S. more than 25 years ago, helped take care of them. 

Aparicio, 27, said officials told her family that her mother was an enforcement priority.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor