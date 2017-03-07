The Trickle Down Effect of Hate in Trump's America

https://twitter.com/SikhFeminist/status/838930987455246336

Jo Kaur‏ @SikhFeminist

Today, in Florida, my Sikh parents accidentally received a package from UPS intended for the neighbors across the street, Trump supporters.

They didn't know what to do. The neighbors have never said hello, despite my parents' attempts to connect.

They were afraid to put the package in front of the neighbor's gate. Because what if the neighbor saw these brown people as intruders and hurt them?

So they call me. We legit brainstormed solutions. I call/text neighbor "because my English is good" to let him know my parents will be coming.

My mother decides to go and makes my dad stay inside. It's dark, she doesn't wear a turban. He does. She doesn't want him to go,even though the neighbor knows they're coming.

Package delivered, no incident. Neighbor says thank you.

But none of this would've happened before Trump.

Why so rattled, mom? The shootings she says. Also a white woman told a Latina employee at CVS today to get out of the country. Have to be careful.

This is how hate/fear trickles down and impacts every day Americans, even in our ordinary lives. Even doing the most mundane acts.