German Politician's Comments About Hitler Stoke Debate

WSJ: There is, for example, the historian [Stefan] Scheil, I read you did an interview together with him once in Sezession. What do you think of his theses? Among other things, it’s about seeing the immediate guilt, or whatever, for the beginning of World War II somewhat differently.

Höcke: Well, Stefan Scheil has surely done profound research on the topic. There are other books that appeared in recent years that led to great furor—for example, Gerd Schultze-Rhonhof, who isn’t a historian by training but is a very good autodidact, who wrote a book called, “1939: The War That Had Many Fathers.” It has been sold more than 50,000 times, according to my knowledge, and it’s about this. You know, the big problem is that one presents Hitler as absolutely evil. But of course we know that there is no black and no white in history. And that there are many shades of gray. And there are many sources that allow one to conclude, if one interprets it, that the Second World War didn’t necessarily need to become the Second World War—emphasis on World War—if interested powers were not at work and escalated this war. And I think that this will surely, in the coming years and decades, lead to a corresponding reappraisal and will lead to new discussions among historians. I think that now is the time—the last survivors of the time of the Second World War are slowly dying, there is almost no one left who still lives and himself suffered through and experienced this time, and this will then also lead to a different, a new perspective on things, to a new posing of the question—I am convinced of this.