Newsvine

JustKat

About Articles: 1057 Seeds: 1951 Comments: 16299 Since: Dec 2015

White House: Don't call it Trumpcare

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by JustKat View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Seeded on Wed Mar 8, 2017 4:57 PM
Discuss:

He built his career in large part by plastering his name on skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, books, wines and steaks, but there appears to be one place President Donald Trump does not want his favorite five-letter word — the Republican health care bill.

The White House, for all its messaging woes and infighting, has settled on the fact that — for the time being — it’s steering clear of Trumpcare.

 

When asked during the daily White House briefing on Tuesday whether the White House would embrace the House GOP plan as Trumpcare, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price demurred.

“I prefer to call it patient care,” Price said.

A White House spokesperson, however, was more emphatic. “It’s not Trumpcare,” the spokesperson said Wednesday. “We will be calling it by its official name,” the American Health Care Act.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor