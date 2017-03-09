03/09 - Thur. - Opposition Mounts as GOP's Health Bill Undergoes Review

House Republican leaders are under pressure to ease passage through the House by making changes that appease conservatives who want a more aggressive repeal of the ACA.

Pressure is coming from conservative Republicans to scale back the government’s role. They object to the tax credits, which they see as a new entitlement. But without those credits, more people would find coverage prohibitively expensive. Others want a more aggressive bill that knocks down more of the law.

Those changes risk further jeopardizing support in the Senate, where centrist Republicans have said they are concerned the proposal will cause too many people to lose coverage, particularly those with low incomes.

Underscoring the Senate’s central role, a group of Republican governors representing states that expanded Medicaid under the existing law have largely given up on lobbying the House and instead are focusing their efforts on the Senate.

House GOP leaders had spent weeks meeting with governors, fellow Republican lawmakers and health-care industry executives in hopes their proposal, once released, would bridge divisions.

The GOP proposal topples many central provisions of the ACA, also known as Obamacare, including a requirement that most Americans buy health coverage or pay a penalty.

In many cases, analysts say, the credits would be less generous for older and low-income consumers, and for people in areas with high health costs, than the subsidies offered under current law.

The bill would repeal the majority of the health law’s taxes starting in 2018 and freeze federal funding in 2020 for the 31 states that expanded Medicaid. It would also overhaul and reduce federal funding for Medicaid.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent a letter of support to House members Tuesday, saying the bill would “restore choice, flexibility and innovation to the nation’s health care markets.”

“This is what good, conservative health-care reform looks like,” House Speaker Paul Ryan (R., Wis.) said Wednesday. “It is bold and long overdue. And it is us fulfilling our promises.”

While many lawmakers predict a deal ultimately will be forged, steps that pull the legislation in a more conservative direction are likely to rankle some centrist Senate Republicans, who have said prior drafts of the bill failed to allay their concerns

Republicans, who made repealing the law a central campaign promise, can’t lose more than two GOP votes in the Senate and 22 in the House, assuming that no Democrats support the effort.

On a day when two House committees began formally debating the newly unveiled GOP plan, the cautions and opposition from groups such as AARP, which represents older Americans; the American Medical Association, and the American Hospital Association showed the difficult path ahead for the legislation.

The American Hospital Association on Tuesday said it wouldn’t support the House GOP proposal in its current form. The industry group represents more than 5,000 member hospitals, according to a letter to House Republicans.

America’s Essential Hospitals, whose members serve large numbers of uninsured patients, sent a letter on Wednesday to House leaders saying it was ill advised to consider the legislation without an estimate of the costs and coverage implications from the Congressional Budget Office, the independent office that assesses legislation for Congress. Those assessments won’t arrive for several days. The hospital group also said some provisions would hurt patients.

“America’s Essential Hospitals cannot support the legislation to be considered by the committee,” Dr. Bruce Siegel, president and chief executive, said in the letter.

The American Medical Association, a physician group, said in a letter to Congress on Tuesday that it is unable to support the GOP bill because of “the expected decline in health insurance coverage and the potential harm it would cause to vulnerable patient populations.”

And a major association of insurers, America’s Health Insurance Plans, warned in a letter that the bill could damage the insurance market and hurt Medicaid enrollees.

The letter from the health-insurer group suggested lawmakers change their plan’s approach to the tax credits, and also warned the proposal’s changes to Medicaid funding “could result in unnecessary disruptions in the coverage and care beneficiaries depend on.”

“This is a bad joke,” said Rep. Mike Doyle, a Pennsylvania Democrat who sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “No wonder you’ve been hiding this bill in a cave until Monday night.”

Democrats said the bill would make deep cuts to the Medicaid program, prompting states to shed millions of poor Americans from the rolls, to pay for a tax credit that directs more money to middle-income Americans, and tax cuts that benefit the top sliver of U.S. households.

“They’re playing ‘reverse Robin Hood,’ ” Mr. Doyle said.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday played down conservative opposition to the House plan. He said President Donald Trump and other administration officials planned to be “in full sell mode” to build support for the plan

“We’re going to have a full-court press,” Mr. Spicer told reporters. “You will see a lot of travel and a lot of activity by the president and all of the administration.”