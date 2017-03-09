03/09 - Thur. - GOP health care plan: Obamacare revision clears first hurdle in House committee early Thursday

A key committee in the House of Representatives approved a Republican proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act before dawn Thursday morning after roughly 18 hours of debate, giving the bill its first procedural victory even as opposition mounted from conservatives, Democrats and health-care industry groups.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted 23 to 16 to advance the American Health Care Act shortly before 4:30 a.m. Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Tex.) called the move historic and praised President Trump, who has vowed to counter resistance to the bill with his own campaign-style effort.

Ways and Means was one of two House panels that began to consider the embattled health-care plan Wednesday morning. The other, the Energy and Commerce Committee, was still working at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The passage of the bill through Ways and Means prompted furious responses from Democrats, who said Republicans did not accept a single amendment from the minority party.

Democrats threw up procedural obstacles Wednesday in the committee meetings and on the House floor, complaining that it was irresponsible to consider the bills before the Congressional Budget Office offered an analysis that showed the legislation’s effect on the budget and Americans’ overall health-care coverage.

“We need to know: What this is going to cost?” said Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (D-Calif.), a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. “We need to know: What kind of health insurance is going to be feasible?”

Democrats on the Energy and Commerce Committee moved to delay the bill’s consideration for 30 days, while those on Ways and Means moved to delay it for one week to allow for further hearings and to examine the CBO report. Both motions were voted down on a straight party-line vote, and the panels continued working into the evening.

Still, the most imminent threat GOP leaders must contend with comes from the far right. The speaker can lose only 21 Republican votes if the American Health Care Act is to pass, and opponents are promising to use that leverage to force changes to the bill.

Referring to the number of votes needed to pass the measure out of the House, Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, said: “Right now I feel confident saying there aren’t 218 votes for this.” Perry opposes the proposal.