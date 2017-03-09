03/09 - Thur. - How the House Republicans' proposed Obamacare replacement compares

Who would be covered

Under two plans drafted by separate House committees, the government would no longer penalize Americans for failing to have health insurance.

OUT

Enforcement of the individual mandate requiring coverage

IN

30 percent surcharge on premiums that insurers would be able to impose on consumers who purchase a new plan after letting their previous coverage lapse — a strategy to encourage people to remain insured

OUT

Employer mandate on larger companies(that businesses with at least 50 employees provide insurance) to offer affordable coverage

How they would pay for coverage

The plans would do away with federal health insurance subsidies helping most people with ACA marketplace plans afford their monthly premiums and, in some cases, lowering out-of-pocket expenses.

OUT

Tax credits, based on income, age, geography and other factors, that benefit lower and moderate-income people buying coverage through ACA marketplaces, would end in 2020

IN

Tax credits, based on income and age, for people buying on their own any health insurance sold in their state

How the new tax credits would work

The new legislation would break people into five age groups, each receiving a different amount in tax credits to purchase health insurance: Age Tax credit 20 – 29: $2,000 30 – 39: $2,500 40 – 49: $3,000 50 – 59: $3,500 60 and older: $4,000

These credits begin to phase out for individuals making more than $75,000 and joint filers making over $150,000. Other restrictions include:

For each $1,000 in additional income above the limits, a person would be entitled to $100 less in credit.

Credits would be limited to a maximum $14,000 per family.

Credits could be used for any health plan allowed in a state, including ones providing only catastrophic coverage.

Credits could not be used to buy health plans that cover abortion.

OUT

Insurers can charge older customers up to three times what they charge younger customers.

IN

Insurers would be able to charge older customers up to five times what they charge younger customers.

-----

OUT

Individuals can contribute up to $3,400 and families up to $6,750 to pre-tax health savings accounts.

IN

Starting in 2018, individuals could contribute up to $6,550 and families could contribute up to $13,100 to pre-tax health savings accounts.

-----

OUT

Cost-sharing subsidies, which were provided to insurers to help their ACA customers cover deductibles and co-payments (ending in 2020)

IN