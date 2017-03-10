03/10 - Fri. - Conservatives Find A Paul Ryan Workaround On Health Care: Donald Trump

Leaders of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, unhappy with the Republican health care legislation being rushed through the House by Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), are taking their concerns directly to President Donald Trump.

Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and former Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) spent Thursday afternoon at the White House, meeting with budget staffers, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, and Trump himself. The group met for “hours,” according to Meadows, and Trump attended for “a very lengthy time.”

Freedom Caucus members are demanding changes to the health care bill that Republican House leaders refuse to make.

Asked later Thursday if conservatives were going around Ryan to negotiate directly with Trump, Labrador said the Freedom Caucus has tried negotiating with House leadership. Now, he suggested, conservatives were trying a different strategy.

Ryan has said he’s open to minor changes, but not to the core of the legislation.

Conservatives say that position won’t fly, and want more than just tweaks.

The GOP legislation has a number of policy and political problems.It’s a tightly configured balancing act meant to keep moderates on board. But it already appears it will have vote problems if it reaches the Senate, and further giving in to conservatives would probably exacerbate that situation. Conservatives say that’s a moot issue because the bill simply won’t pass the House if it isn’t tailored to their liking.

Ryan’s plan was to force this bill down conservatives’ throats, daring them to vote against an Obamacare repeal that every Republican has campaigned on for years. Even though Freedom Caucus leaders swear they have the votes to take the legislation down, there were early signs that leadership could pick off some conservatives and convince them to support the bill.

Some Freedom Caucus members, would probably support the legislation even without significant changes, particularly if Trump works with GOP leaders to pressure vulnerable members.

But Trump isn’t moving in that direction. He’s working with the Freedom Caucus to push the legislation farther to the right. And Ryan is left to wonder what his bill will look like when they’re done.