03/10 - Fri. - USNews&World Report - "Will the Bully Pulpit Save Trumpcare?" By Robert Schlesinger

With Trumpcare hitting rough sledding immediately out of the gate, talk is already turning to that hoary notion upon which all presidents hit sooner or later: It's time to bring the bully pulpit into play, bypassing uncooperative members of Congress and appealing directly to their constituents.

Will it work? Both for reasons specific to the president and endemic to the presidency, Donald Trump shouldn't count on saving the bill through sheer force of his rallies.

The power of the bully pulpit has not only been traditionally overstated, but has been further diluted in the age of social media.

Politicians who are under water with a 46 percent job approval rating aren't best positioned to maximize the power of the bully pulpit – especially in service of gutting a law which itself has a 48 percent approval rating.

Given that Trumpcare's biggest problem at the moment is among Freedom Caucus-type Republicans, the president (he enjoys a 91 percent approval rating among Republicans) might be able to pull a few members with a combination of rallies in their districts, the threat of antagonistic tweets and the kind of deal-making which he has claimed to raise to an art.

(But) as Jonathan Chait put it Wednesday: "The ultraconservatives oppose a bill that provides too little care to pass the Senate on the grounds that it already provides too much care. Almost any change that makes the bill more acceptable to the right flank makes it even less acceptable to the center."