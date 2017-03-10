SOUTH KOREA: Two die in protests after South Korean president removed from office

South Korea has been plunged into a period of political uncertainty after the President, Park Geun-hye, was forced out of office by a corruption scandal.

As the court's decision was delivered, a group of around 100 Park supporters tried to break through police lines near the court, and a number fell and were injured.

Anti-Park demonstrators also took the streets, some crying tears of joy and pumping fists in celebration, as applause rang out from the crowd. Many had camped out in the streets overnight in the cold.

Two died amid chaotic scenes in the capital, Seoul. Thousands demonstrated after the unanimous decision by eight judges was read out down in a live broadcast that gripped the nation.

Police had issued the highest level of emergency order possible in Seoul ahead of the announcement. About 21,000 officers were on standby for the protests, with 270 units mobilized.