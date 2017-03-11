03/11 - Sat. - What did President Trump do this week?

Saturday: #WireTapGate

One week ago today, President Trump took to Twitter to make an explosive claim: that then-President Obama wiretapped his phones before the November election. Did he have proof? Nope. Has there been any precedent for a president to say such things about his predecessor? Nah. But, here we are.

Sunday: He said, he said

The president called for a congressional investigation into his unsubstantiated claims about #WireTapGate. And then White House spokesman Sean Spicer said they weren't going to talk about it anymore. Then, FBI Director James Comey asked the Justice Department to please say this entire thing is ridiculous.

Monday: Do-over

The president signed an executive order that temporarily bans travelers from six majority-Muslim countries. Take two was specifically designed to avoid legal challenges and not create the chaos that resulted from Trump's first travel ban. When he signed take one in January, he did so with ceremony. This time around, he did it in private. Oh, and on #WireTapGate: Trump spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said her boss doesn't necessarily believe the FBI director. In the Trump-adjacent world: GOP lawmakers unveiled their Obamacare replacement plan, which would help the president accomplish his repeal-and-replace campaign promise. And House and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson made a very memorable gaffe. He referred to slaves as "immigrants"

Tuesday: A busy day

In a relatively slow day, Trump met with his National Economic Council and community banks. He's pretty sure that "healthcare is coming along great" (others are not so sure). Trump-ish: Some people are suing the president because his hotel is taking business away from their wine bar in D.C

