03/11 - Sat. - What did President Trump do this week?

Saturday: #WireTapGate
One week ago today, President Trump took to Twitter to make an explosive claim: that then-President Obama wiretapped his phones before the November election. Did he have proof? Nope. Has there been any precedent for a president to say such things about his predecessor? Nah. But, here we are.
Sunday: He said, he said
The president called for a congressional investigation into his unsubstantiated claims about #WireTapGate. And then White House spokesman Sean Spicer said they weren't going to talk about it anymore. Then, FBI Director James Comey asked the Justice Department to please say this entire thing is ridiculous.
Monday: Do-over
The president signed an executive order that temporarily bans travelers from six majority-Muslim countries. Take two was specifically designed to avoid legal challenges and not create the chaos that resulted from Trump's first travel ban. When he signed take one in January, he did so with ceremony. This time around, he did it in private.
Oh, and on #WireTapGate: Trump spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said her boss doesn't necessarily believe the FBI director.
In the Trump-adjacent world: GOP lawmakers unveiled their Obamacare replacement plan, which would help the president accomplish his repeal-and-replace campaign promise. And House and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson made a very memorable gaffe. He referred to slaves as "immigrants"
Tuesday: A busy day
The president started his day off with more tweets bashing Obama about Guantanamo Bay prisoner releases, despite the fact that he should have been ranting about former President George W. Bush. Also, the White House was open for public tours again. So, Trump surprised a group of school children and even gave one of them a hug (all next to a portrait of Hillary Clinton, because the universe has a sense of humor). He then had lunch with Sen. Lindsey Graham, and despite everything, Graham said here's my number, so call me maybe.
In Trump-related news: Attorney General Jeff Sessions assured the Senate that he did not lie under oath about meeting with the Russian ambassador last year. No one *specifically* asked him about it, so he's fine. Also, it turns out that Trump's campaign was cool with former national security adviser Carter Page going to Moscow.
Wednesday: WikiLeaks
WikiLeaks released thousands of documents that it said were from the CIA. The White House refused to confirm or deny the documents' authenticity.
Trump also made nice with "Lyin' Ted" and hung out with the leaders of a bunch of conservative groups.
Thursday: A great day
In a relatively slow day, Trump met with his National Economic Council and community banks. He's pretty sure that "healthcare is coming along great" (others are not so sure).
Trump-ish: Some people are suing the president because his hotel is taking business away from their wine bar in D.C
Friday: Day 50
The president was super excited about the jobs report, even though those were "phony" in the past. He continued to tell everyone that the health care bill is going to take off and met with House committee leaders.
Trump-esque: The president's transition team knew that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn might have to register as a foreign agent.