03/11 - Sat. - What's Happening in the Middle East Region?

Fox News running an anonymously written news article calling a top US diplomat a Muslim Brotherhood supporter:

From Fox News:

President Trump’s defense secretary wants the Pentagon’s top civilian job to go to a onetime prominent supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood, a group Trump may designate as a terrorist organization. Not surprisingly, the White House is resisting the choice by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general, of Anne Patterson to be undersecretary of defense for policy -- the Pentagon’s fourth most powerful position.

Trump's Muslim Ban:

From NYT:

More than 130 members of America’s foreign policy establishment denounced President Trump’s revised travel ban on Friday as just as damaging to the United States’ interests and reputation as his original order that halted refugees and froze travelers from predominantly Muslim countries. In a letter to Mr. Trump, the former government officials and experts said even the scaled-back order will “weaken U.S. security and undermine U.S. global leadership.” And they said it continues to signal to Muslim allies that — as the Islamic State and other extremist propaganda profess — the United States is an enemy of Islam.

Trump says he will get a great deal from the Gulf Arab States.

From NYT:

At a recent campaign rally in Florida, President Trump opined that he will get the Gulf states to pay for safe zones in Syria “because they have nothing but money.” At his recent presser with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he waxed bombastically about involving Israel’s newfound Arab partners “in a much bigger deal, a much more important deal, in a sense. It would take many, many countries and it would cover a very large territory.” Trump and his aides have been intensely planning to build an Arab coalition to roll back Iranian influence in the region. Apparently a new day is dawning in U.S.-Arab relations. The president is likely to find that his vision of U.S. interests, let alone strategy, doesn’t mesh with that of the Arabs on whom he’s relying. In the end, the Arab states will be just as hard to corral as ever into doing what Trump wants. Washington will sooner or later discover, hopefully before real damage is done to U.S. interests, that the Sunni Arabs will be problematic security partners, and plans of transformative regional cooperation will go nowhere. . The United States needs to keep its expectations low for working closely with the Sunni Gulf states. There are areas of possible cooperation — maritime and ballistic-missile defense and protection of critical infrastructure in the Gulf against Iranian and terrorist attacks — but the vision of a new U.S.-Sunni alignment that seems to be animating the United States’ broader Middle East strategy is flawed. It could enmesh us further into conflicts, such as the one in Yemen, that do not affect vital interests. If we let them, our Gulf Arab friends will drag Washington into costly and risky commitments the United States will not be able to meet, further undermining our leadership and reputation. And if Sunni Arab governments are true to form, the United States will do most of the heavy lifting while they cheer us from the sidelines and then heap blame on Washington when things go wrong.

Yemen:

From UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator to Security Council:

I turn first to Yemen. It’s already the largest humanitarian crisis in the world and the Yemeni people now face the spectre of famine. Today, two-thirds of the population – 18.8 million people – need assistance. As fighting continues and escalates, displacement increases. With health facilities destroyed and damaged, diseases are sweeping through the country. Despite the almost impossible and terrifying conditions, the UN and humanitarian partners are not deterred and are stepping up to meet the humanitarian needs across the country. In February alone, 4.9 million people received food assistance. We continue to negotiate access and make modest gains. For 2017, the humanitarian community requires US$ 2.1 billion to reach 12 million people with life-saving assistance and protection in Yemen. Only 6 per cent of that funding has been received thus far. I continue to reiterate the same message to all: it is only a political solution that will ultimately end human suffering and bring stability to the region. And at this stage, only a combined response with the private sector can stem a famine: commercial imports must be allowed to resume through all entry points in Yemen, including and especially Hudaydah port, which must be kept open and expanded. With access and funding, humanitarians will do more, but we are not the long-term solution to this growing crisis.

Afghanistan:

From NPR:

The State Department is running out of visas for Afghans who are in danger because they worked with the U.S. government in Afghanistan. On Thursday, the U.S. State Department announced that it expected the visas to be depleted by June 1 and that "No further interviews for Afghan principal applicants ... will be scheduled after March 1, 2017." NPR's Quil Lawrence reported, "The Special Immigrant Visa program was designed to reward Iraqis and Afghans who help U.S. forces at war, but it's been plagued by a lengthy vetting process and changing politics in Washington." The special visas also apply to spouses and children of people who worked as translators, drivers and other staff for the U.S. military and other agencies. A State Department official told NPR in an email on Thursday that more than 15,000 Afghans are currently "at some stage of the [special visa] application process" and that as of March 5, only 1,437 visas remain to be given out. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement that "It is no exaggeration to say that this is a matter of life and death as Afghans who served the U.S. mission continue to be systematically hunted down by the Taliban. The number of visas needed for those in danger far surpasses what's provided in this bill." Shaheen, a Democrat, has partnered with Sen. John McCain, a Republican, to push for the program to continue, and both have condemned what they see as a shortsighted policy of limiting visas, making it more difficult for the U.S. government to persuade local allies to work with them. Last month the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan asked Congress to send more troops to Afghanistan, where American soldiers have been assisting Afghan security forces since the U.S. formally ended its combat mission in 2014 and are increasingly drawn into battle there.

