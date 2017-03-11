03/11 - Sat. - What's Happening in Israel and Syria?

Israel:

Mr. Trump, who presented himself last year as Israel’s greatest champion, had refused to deal directly with Palestinian officials until now. But after a White House meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and multiple conversations with Arab leaders from the region, Mr. Trump has embarked on what he promises to be a sustained effort to break a generations-old impasse and resolve the conflict. The president has assigned Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior adviser, and Jason Greenblatt, his top negotiator, to explore ways of bringing the two sides together in tandem with other players in the region. Mr. Greenblatt plans to follow up Friday’s telephone call between Mr. Trump and Mr. Abbas with a visit next week to the region. He will meet with Israeli officials in Jerusalem and Mr. Abbas in Ramallah. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, an adviser and spokesman for Mr. Abbas, said the two presidents spoke for about 20 minutes in English and called it “a very good conversation.” “He invited our president to the White House and it seems like he’s ready to deal with my president to achieve a real peace,” Mr. Rudeineh said. “The president seemed very serious about a peace deal, and a man who is willing to do something on the ground and is willing to do something to end the suffering in this region.” Mr. Abbas’s advisers initially expressed worry that Mr. Trump did not reach out sooner, and that he seemed deeply tilted toward Israel. For his ambassador to Israel, he nominated David M. Friedman, a lawyer and fervent supporter of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. In recent weeks, Palestinian leaders have expressed tentative optimism that Mr. Trump, however unorthodox in his approach, may in fact pursue the deal he says he wants in the Middle East. There have been contacts between intelligence organizations, including a visit to Mr. Abbas by the C.I.A. director, Mike Pompeo. “I suspect the phone call came as something of a relief for Abbas, who has been waiting anxiously for seven weeks for the administration to make political contact with the Palestinian leadership,” said Khaled Elgindy, a former adviser to the Palestinian leadership in negotiations with Israel and now a fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Netanyahu is not in a position where he can get his rightwing coalition to cooperate with any form of actual negotiation. Instead he will have to keep Trump engaged with Israel by waving "possibilities" of making a deal without actually moving forward to try and make a deal. And Trump in turn will have to convince the Palestinians that there is actually a possibility of a deal through the auspices of the U.S./Trump administration so they don't give up on that avenue and look elsewhere.

Whole lot of conning going on - with a native population having their expectations/hopes built up leading to empty nothings.

Two bombs go off in Damascus at a Shi'ite shrine near the city gates (cemetery where early figures in faith are buried) targeting Shi'ite pilgrims. One bomb went off in parking lot where the buses carrying pilgrim tourists park and the other was in the cemetery at the area where the pilgrims gather near the grave sites. 40 are killed and more than 120 are injured.

Very worried: worsening situation in besieged neighborhood of Al Waer,Syria (in Homs). If truce can't even be guaranteed there, how can there be trust for one in all Syria?

The neighborhood,Al Waer (green) within the city of Homs(darker red)

Hit with 18 airstrikes today. It is said that the Assad Regime is trying to empty the Al Waer district of it's local population.

4th Round of #Syria Talks: No Miracles, but progress achieved, says de Mistura. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura briefed the Security Council behind closed doors earlier this week on the outcomes of the fourth round of Syria talks in Geneva. Mr. de Mistura told journalists that the talks, which ran from 23 February to 3 March, had not produced any miracles, but that “we did not expect any miracles.” Nonetheless, he continued, the negotiations had achieved much more than many had imagined, including some agreement on substance. The Special Envoy announced that he intended to bring the parties together in Geneva for a fifth round with a target date of 23 March.

In addition,de Mistura met with US ambassador to UN,Nikki Haley.

Spicer, asked what is plan for day after Raqqa liberated, refers to Trump exec order for Mattis to give him a plan to defeat ISIS

Spicer says that US deployment of 400 Marine "enabling forces" for Syria is for a temporary period and Trump gave the commanders "flexibility" to do what they felt was necessary.