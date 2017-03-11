03/11 - Sat. - Daily Caller - Colin Powell's Personal Emails Hacked, Published By DCLeaks

From Sept. 2016:

The Daily Caller can exclusively reveal that two years worth of emails have been stolen from former secretary of state Colin Powell’s personal email account.

The emails range from between June 2014 to August 2016. The most recent emails are dated August 19, 2016.

The emails were given to hacktivist group DCLeaks by unnamed hackers. They emails are currently password protected. DCLeaks puts the total number of hacked Powell emails in their possession at around 30,000.

The Daily Caller was able to examine some of the hacked emails, which cover topics such as Donald Trump’s feud with the Khan family and Hillary Clinton’s email server.