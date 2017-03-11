03/11 - Sat. - Trump Adviser Had Twitter Contact With Figure Tied to Russians

American officials have said that Mr. Stone is one of several Trump advisers under scrutiny over their ties to Russia.

In August, Mr. Stone wrote on Twitter that John D. Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, would soon go through his “time in the barrel.” Weeks later, WikiLeaks began publishing a trove of Mr. Podesta’s hacked emails, the daily release of which was seen as damaging to the campaign.

While Mr. Stone said last summer that he had communicated with Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, he later clarified that he had been in contact through an intermediary. WikiLeaks has said it did not receive the email trove from the Russians.

Roger J. Stone Jr., an off-and-on adviser to President Trump for decades, has acknowledged that he had contact on Twitter with Guccifer 2.0, the mysterious online figure that is believed to be a front for Russian intelligence officials.

It is the first time that someone associated with Mr. Trump has confirmed any type of contact with Guccifer 2.0

But Mr. Stone insisted in an interview that the contact had been brief and involved nothing more than the exchange of a few direct messages, well after the party committee had been hacked. “Even if he is a Russian agent, my cursory exchange with him happens after he releases the D.N.C. stuff,” Mr. Stone said on Saturday. “There’s only one exchange with him. I had no further exchanges.”

Mr. Stone said the exchange took place after he had published an article on Aug. 5 on the Breitbart News site about the hacking, which the American government has tied to a Russian effort to meddle in the election. After Guccifer 2.0 had been suspended by Twitter, Mr. Stone posted a message against “censorship,” and he later had what he called an “innocuous” exchange over direct message.