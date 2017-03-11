03/11 - Sat. - A Look into the Relationship Between RogerStone,WikiLeaks-Assange,and Milo Yiannopoulos by Robert Mackey

Newsvine

A Look into the Relationship Between RogerStone,WikiLeaks-Assange,and Milo Yiannopoulos by Robert Mackey

Sat Mar 11, 2017
Robert Mackey - Now at @theintercept. Before @nytimesreporter & Lede blogger

7:24 AM - 21 Aug 2016

Roger Stone‏ 

Trust me, it will soon the Podesta's time in the barrel. #CrookedHillary

 11 Dec 2016

Robert Mackey

After Roger Stone tweeted this advance knowledge of Podesta hack in August, he said he and Assange have a "mutual friend."

Stone later told the Guardian his mutual friend with Assange was an opinion journalist

11:58 AM - 2 Nov 2016

Guardian PressOffice

Trump adviser reveals how Assange ally warned him about leaked Clinton emails

"Roger Stone told the Guardian he was briefed about the embarrassing and sensitive leaked emails by a "mutual friend" of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. 

 2 Nov 2016

WikiLeaks Task Force

As @WikiLeaks has repeatedly stated there is no such communication. Stone is marketing himself.

  11 Dec 2016

Robert Mackey

In July, Assange loudly defended an opinion journalist who was banned from Twitter: Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos

12:18 PM - 21 Jul 2016

WikiLeaks‏

Cyber feudalism: @Twitter founder @Jack banned conservative gay libertarian @nero for speaking the 'wrong' way to actress @Lesdoggg

 21 Jul 2016

jack

we don't ban people for expressing their thoughts. Targeted abuse & inciting abuse against people however, that's not allowed

 11 Dec 2016

Robert Mackey

Stone appeared on The Milo Show in July to seed conspiracy theory voting machines would be rigged against Trump

7:30 AM - 30 Jul 2016

Breitbart Tech‏ 

Roger Stone on The Milo Show: How Trump Can Fight Voter Fraud

Republican strategist, lobbyist, and Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone joined Breitbart‘s Milo Yiannopoulos on the latest episode of the Milo Yiannopoulos Show to discuss voter fraud and how Trump has the ability to beat it.

 

