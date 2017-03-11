03/11 - Sat. - A Look into the Relationship Between RogerStone,WikiLeaks-Assange,and Milo Yiannopoulos by Robert Mackey

Robert Mackey - Now at @theintercept. Before @nytimesreporter & Lede blogger

7:24 AM - 21 Aug 2016

Roger Stone‏

Trust me, it will soon the Podesta's time in the barrel. #CrookedHillary

11 Dec 2016

Robert Mackey ‏

After Roger Stone tweeted this advance knowledge of Podesta hack in August, he said he and Assange have a "mutual friend." Stone later told the Guardian his mutual friend with Assange was an opinion journalist

11:58 AM - 2 Nov 2016‏

Guardian PressOffice

Trump adviser reveals how Assange ally warned him about leaked Clinton emails "Roger Stone told the Guardian he was briefed about the embarrassing and sensitive leaked emails by a "mutual friend" of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

2 Nov 2016

WikiLeaks Task Force‏

As @WikiLeaks has repeatedly stated there is no such communication. Stone is marketing himself.

11 Dec 2016

Robert Mackey‏

In July, Assange loudly defended an opinion journalist who was banned from Twitter: Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos

12:18 PM - 21 Jul 2016

WikiLeaks‏

Cyber feudalism: @Twitter founder @Jack banned conservative gay libertarian @nero for speaking the 'wrong' way to actress @Lesdoggg

21 Jul 2016

jack‏

we don't ban people for expressing their thoughts. Targeted abuse & inciting abuse against people however, that's not allowed

11 Dec 2016

Robert Mackey‏

Stone appeared on The Milo Show in July to seed conspiracy theory voting machines would be rigged against Trump

7:30 AM - 30 Jul 2016

Breitbart Tech‏