03/11 - Sat. - North Korea and Threat Perception by Joshua Pollack

Pabian & Coblentz wrote about how big a test could be contained at Punggye-ri.

North Korea’s Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site: Analysis Reveals Its Potential for Additional Testing with Significantly Higher Yields

http://38north.org/2017/03/punggye031017/

Abstract

Commercial satellite imagery of the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site shows that substantial tunnel excavation is continuing at the “North” Portal (previously the “West” Portal), which provided support for the last four of the five declared underground nuclear tests conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The North Portal tunnels provide direct access under Mt. Mantap, where up to 800 meters of overlying rock is available for test containment. This locale provides the maximum overlying rock possible within the entire test site and is where the most recent and largest detected test occurred on September 9, 2016 (estimated at 15-20 kilotons yield). The continued tunneling under Mt. Mantap via the North Portal has the potential for allowing North Korea to support additional underground nuclear tests of significantly higher explosive yields, perhaps up to 282 kilotons (or just above a quarter of a megaton).

Conclusions

North Korea has conducted five declared, and remotely detected, underground nuclear tests over the past decade at its dedicated nuclear test site at Punggye-ri in mountainous terrain in the northeast of the country. Those tests have involved only two portal areas (of four excavated). The first test in 2006 involved the “East” Portal (since abandoned), while the four most recent tests (2009, 2013, and two in 2016) occurred via the “North” (old “West”) Portal at various locations under Mt. Mantap, which offers the greatest overburden onsite (up to 800 meters). Just prior to the most recent test on September 9, 2016, all three operational portals exhibited some signs of activity. However, subsequent to that test, significant new tunneling activity has only been observed at the North Portal. In contrast, tunneling activity at the “South” and new “West” Portal had either been sharply reduced or already halted. This suggests that the North Portal will very likely continue to be used as the primary test location, possibly because it provides the greatest amount of overburden and would likely be the most capable of containing the largest possible explosive yields, potentially up to just above a quarter of a megaton.

They make it to be 282 kt without digging down. That's an H-bomb. That's consistent with the "few hundred" kt estimated by my @CNS_Updates colleagues in December

North Korea’s Nuclear Year In Review—And What’s Next

http://www.nti.org/analysis/articles/north-koreas-nuclear-year-reviewand-whats-next/

In 2016, North Korea’s nuclear weapons program shifted in an important way, from developing a nuclear capability in the abstract to deploying a nuclear-armed force of ballistic missiles. North Korea conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests and conducted two nuclear explosions. A new 3D model of North Korea’s nuclear test site suggests many more may be on the way. Over the past year, North Korea conducted 24 missile launches. In some cases, these tests were to develop new missiles like the intermediate-range Musudan ballistic missile. In other cases, the tests were launches by actual missile units. In other words, these were not developmental tests, but military training exercises. North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests at its nuclear test site since 2006. Since 2009, North Korea has conducted the last four of those nuclear tests in a tunnel complex underneath a single mountain, known as Mount Mantap. The Mantap tunnel complex is just one of four tunnel complexes at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site. Tunnel projects are also visible in mountains to the east of the test site (which is where North Korea’s first nuclear test was conducted), and there are new tunnels to the south and west of the main support area. What amazed us was how perfectly North Korea’s test complex appears to match with openly available descriptions of U.S. nuclear test tunnels. The tunnel layout, based on the bearing of entrance and the location of the explosions, almost perfectly matches the P-tunnel at the Nevada National Security Site, where the U.S. conducted its nuclear testing. The model of the test site also tells us something important about North Korea’s ambitions. North Korea could fit many, many more nuclear explosions in branches off the main tunnel into Mount Mantap. Or, North Korea could conduct much larger explosions. In fact, North Korea could conduct nuclear explosions with a yield of a few hundred kilotons at Punggye-ri without blowing through the mountain. That’s not North Korea’s only test complex. North Korea is digging a similar tunnel complex into Mount Musan, west of the test site. It looks like North Korea has ambitions to conduct many, many more nuclear tests. While the model does not allow us to completely understand North Korea’s nuclear test program, the test site is sized for a much more ambitious nuclear test program than anyone has been expecting.Staring at the vast vast space beneath the mountains around North Korea’s nuclear test site, there is every reason to think that, absent a diplomatic solution to the problem of North Korea’s nuclear programs, 2017 will be worse.

3-D Model of Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site

Now comes this @38NorthNK editor's note. Apparently some readers refuse to consider the possibility of an NK H-bomb.

The editors assure them that there is "no indication" of such a capability. This is a strong claim! Just a week ago, the UN Panel of Experts reported that NK was marketing lithium-6, which is used in H-bombs.

From WSJ:

North Korea Tried to Sell Nuclear-Weapon Material Last Year

United Nations report says Pyongyang offered enriched lithium, sparking new concerns about proliferation threat "North Korea attempted to sell a form of lithium metal,a key material for developing miniaturized nuclear weapons,to unidentified international buyers last year,according to United Nations investigators tracking dictator Kim Jong Un's weapons-of-mass-destruction programs.

