03/12- Sun. - 'Showman' prosecutor Bharara fights to the end

The rock star prosecutor and scourge of Wall Street corruption, gangs, terrorists and cyber criminals -- and the most high profile US Attorney in the nation -- said he was fired by President Donald Trump on Saturday.

He was never going to go quietly.

True to his brash style, the man dubbed "the Sheriff of Wall Street" declined to offer his resignation as US attorney for the Southern District of New York — the most celebrated prosecutorial shop in the country — following a request by the Trump administration.

In keeping with an innovative personality that shook up the sometimes stuffy world of the law, the crusading prosecutor, 48, announced his exit on Twitter.

After being nominated by President Barack Obama in 2009, Bharara quickly carved out a reputation for sniffing out huge, intricate financial frauds, often at hedge funds or giant Wall Street firms.

His office racked up nearly $500 million in settlements, including against Deutsche Bank and CitiMortgage for faulty lending practices. He targeted cyber hacking groups LulzSec and Anonymous, according to his profile on the Southern District's website.

Bharara's team of hard-driving prosecutors also went after international narcotics traffickers, corruption in local and state government, including in Albany, and took down gang kingpins and mobsters in the Bronx, Yonkers and other areas. His office extradited and sent to jail arms trafficker Viktor Bout and put Faisal Shahzad, the Times Square bomber, behind bars for life.

Wall Street may be breathing a sigh of relief Saturday night that that aggression will no longer be directed its way. But it's unlikely public life has seen the last of Bharara.