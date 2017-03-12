CANADA: USNews&World Report - "Canada Is Taking Over the American Dream" by Anzish Mirza

(seeder not working)

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2017-03-10/canada-is-taking-over-the-american-dream

The American dream has been an aspiration for immigrants and citizens alike for decades. The idea that anyone -- regardless of race, religion, or socio-economic background -- could advance and have a better life is one of the hallmarks of living in America.

Or at least it used to be.

Recent reports indicate that the American dream may be moving north of the border. Put it another way, the American dream no longer exists, but the Canadian dream does.

"No matter how you cut the American dream or no matter how you describe the American dream, whether it's life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness or a car, a job and a degree, it's now become easier in Canada."

A major element of the American dream is social mobility. A study published at Washington Center for Equitable Growth in 2016 said that a person in America only had a 6 percent chance of reaching the top third wage earners in the next 15 years if they were in the bottom 10 percent, in 1993, making this rags-to-riches dream a rarity.