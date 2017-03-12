SOUTH KOREA: Ousted President Defies Corruption Claims

Upon her return home, Park was greeted by hundreds of supporters who thunderously chanted her name and waved the South Korean flag as her bodyguard-flanked black sedan slowly rolled into a path near the house. Park smiled and waved from inside the car and then got out and exchanged brief words with members of her party before going inside the house.

Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye on Sunday expressed defiance toward the corruption allegations against her as she vacated the presidential palace and returned to her home two days after the Constitutional Court removed her from office.

In her statement, which was read to reporters by Min Kyungwook, a lawmaker from her political party and also her former spokesman, Park expressed gratitude to her supporters and apologized for "failing to fulfill my duty as president."

Park said, "Although it will take time, I believe the truth will certainly come out."