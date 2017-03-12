Newsvine

JustKat

About Articles: 1072 Seeds: 1972 Comments: 16557 Since: Dec 2015

USNews&World Report: The World Values Stability, Equality

Current Status: Published (4)
By JustKat
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:50 AM
Discuss:

(seeder not working)

https://www.usnews.com/news/best-countries/slideshows/10-interesting-facts-from-the-2017-best-countries-report

More than 12,000 informed elites from four different regions filled out surveys for the 2017 Best Countries rankings. The rankings, formed in partnership with global marketing communications company Y&R’s brand strategy firm, BAV Consulting, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, aim to gauge global perceptions of the world’s biggest economies in terms of specific attributes associated with countries.

2017 Best Countries

       #7 U.S.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor