AUSTRALIA: Populism Suffers Setback in Australian Vote

The global rise of nationalist politics hit a hurdle in the heart of Australia’s mining belt, as an anti-immigrant party won fewer votes than expected in state elections, contributing to a crushing loss for the government.

The Western Australia state branch of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ’s ruling Liberal Party joined with a controversial, right-wing firebrand in hopes her high profile would help avert an expected election defeat. The gamble backfired, with the conservatives losing office and Pauline Hanson ’s One Nation party securing less than 5% of the vote. Final results were still being counted Monday.

Rodney Smith, a politics professor at the University of Sydney, said the result showed the limitation of the nationalist rhetoric of populist lawmakers, at least in local elections. The issues that attract voters to politicians like Ms. Hanson, such as immigration or religious freedom, play better on a broader stage, he said.

Around one in 10 Western Australia voters had been expected to support the far right, as Ms. Hanson tapped into a deep well of discontent over joblessness and immigration, a phenomenon seen globally in Britain’s decision to leave the European Union and the resurgence of Marine Le Pen’s National Front ahead of elections in France.

nstead, the main opposition Labor Party surged to victory in Saturday’s poll, winning a likely 40 seats in the 59-seat Western Australia lower house. The center-left party now controls six of the country’s eight states and territories.

Resource-rich Western Australia is grappling with a mining falloff that has turned it from a powerhouse economy to one with the nation’s highest jobless rate and soaring debt. The conservatives’ election loss also killed off plans to privatize the state’s electricity network, hoping to raise $11 billion to reduce the state’s yawning budget deficit. Labor campaigned against the sale.

“The focus is really on state issues, and if you’re going to come in with a nationalism, populist appeal, then that’s probably not going to cut terribly far,” Mr. Smith said. The tie-up between the conservative party and One Nation “just really drew attention to their desperation,” Mr. Smith said, adding that conservatives at the national level would be less likely to make such a deal.

In Australia, disaffection has largely been restrained by 25 years of unbroken growth and an affinity for the political center. But President Donald Trump ’s turbulent ascent—Ms. Hanson openly praises his nationalist trade and immigration agenda—has inspired some voters.

Ms. Hanson—who says she “can see in Donald Trump a lot of me and what I stand for in Australia”—is still aiming to extend her populist brand of politics to other Australian states. In her home state of Queensland, usually a conservative bastion, surveys show one in four voters could shift support to her party in a coming state election there.