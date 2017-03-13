NETHERLANDS: USNews&World Report - "Dutch Vote a Test for Populism" By Christopher F. Schuetze

(seeder not working)

Geert Wilders, the head of the nationalist Party for Freedom, has made brisk political business denigrating descendants of immigrants from non-Western countries – especially Muslims – painting them as outsiders. He even portrays them as criminals and a burden on the country's impressive social welfare system. All this despite the fact that (many of the country's Muslim citizens) are born in the country, speak perfect Dutch, go to the best universities, volunteer in the community and contribute to society in every conceivable way.

A recent Dutch survey showed that 64 percent of respondents opposed imposing a U.S.-style travel ban that focuses on Muslims. However, 90 percent of respondents who identify with Wilders' Party for Freedom do favor such a ban.

Wilder's rhetoric has become more extreme since the last election in 2012, when his party earned some 15 seats, just 10 percent of the 150-seat parliament. He has recently started calling for the closure of mosques, banning of the Koran and tightening of borders.

On the day he officially started his campaign in late February, Wilders – who has been convicted for hate speech – made sure to call Moroccans "scum" In English and in front of rolling cameras.

Meanwhile, some of the country's most popular politicians, like Ahmed Aboutaleb, the mayor of Rotterdam and Khadija Arib, the speaker of the parliament, are not only Muslim but were actually born in Morocco — making them the very people so maligned by their colleagues across the aisle.

But as Klaver and others on the left vow to fight the rise of xenophobia and populism, the mainstream parties further to the right seem willing engage fears in society.

During a recent debate, Sybrand van Haersma Buma, who leads the Christian Democratic party, which stands to win the third most seats and will likely be part of the governing coalition, talked about the importance of children knowing and singing the national anthem, in a clear nod to those who fear that Dutch culture is getting lost.

Mark Rutte, the country's prime minister and the head of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, the mainstream conservative party, wrote an open letter in a newspaper, warning immigrants to behave or else leave the country.