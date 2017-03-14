UK - Parliament Clears Way for 'Brexit' Talks as Scottish Vow Independence Vote

New battle lines were drawn over Britain’s future on Monday, when the government secured unrestricted authority to negotiate withdrawal from the European Union while confronting the possibility that in doing so, it may bring about an independent Scotland.

The votes in Parliament came hours after the first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, raised the stakes by demanding a new referendum on Scottish independence. While acknowledging that the Scots had rejected independence in a referendum just three years ago, she said the country found itself at a “hugely important crossroads” because of the withdrawal, known as Brexit.

Ms. Sturgeon’s call for a new referendum underscores the mood of uncertainty within one of Europe’s most durable political systems, after the divisive referendum in June in which 52 percent of Britons voted to leave the European Union.

Scotland voted 62 to 38 percent to remain in the bloc, however, illustrating the divergence between Scottish and English politics. Since then, Mrs. May has rejected calls from Ms. Sturgeon for a so-called soft Brexit that would keep Scotland, at least, inside the European Union’s single market and its tariff-free customs union.

With opinion polls showing Scots almost equally divided over the merits of independence, the threat of another referendum that could break the United Kingdom apart complicates what was already a highly complex Brexit negotiation for Mrs. May.

Speaking in Edinburgh on Monday morning, Ms. Sturgeon said she would seek permission from the Scottish Parliament to hold a second referendum, which she said should be staged between fall 2018 and spring 2019 — before Britain quits the European Union.

While that should be straightforward, given the dominance of her pro-independence Scottish National Party in the Edinburgh Parliament, the approval of Mrs. May could prove more complicated. Politically, it may be hard for Mrs. May to refuse, though she may try to delay any new vote in Scotland until after the withdrawal, calculating that this would make it harder for the independence campaign to prevail.