SYRIA: Levant Liberation Committee's Path to Syria (in 3 parts) - Part 1

Before getting to an article on the LLC (al Nusra) in Syria, I want to quickly go back over the journey from Saudi Arabia.

Islam started out in Saudi Arabia, the site of Islam's two most sacred shrines. At the time of Muhammad's death he had not formally designated an heir to take over. His senior companions/ commanders were very significant in much of his efforts by the time he died of a fever,but his daughter,Fatima and son-in-law,Ali ibn Abi Talib (a young cousin who was raised in Muhammad's home) were very close to Muhammad,not only because of family ties,but also because they believed in his messaging. His daughter,Fatima was the only child of Muhammad's who had children(the shia tradition says that Fatima was the only biological daughter of Muhammad and his wife,Khadija).

Muhammad's first wife, Khadijah was much older than Muhammad,but it seems to have been a love match during which he took no other wives. Their union lasted 25 years until her death. It is the only coupling that produced children. After Khadijah's death,Muhammad seems to have made political marriages where alliances were advantageous.

Muhammad's son-in-law,Ali, said that Muhammad had specifically said Ali was to be Muhammad's successor before he died,but if he did, it was never formally announced. While the family (including Ali and Fatima) were out preparing for Muhammad's burial,the elders got together to decide who should lead the still young band of followers and they selected,not Ali,but one of their own -who it so happens was Muhammad's father in law by way of Muhammad's youngest wife,Aisha, (it should be noted that Aisha was not overly thrilled by the favour Muhammad showed Fatima and the memory of Fatima's dead mother,Khadija.)

So Ali went back to focusing on preaching and helping the poor while the commanders went back to focusing on creating an empire. (and frankly,no religion ever achieved significance if it didn't achieve political dominance at some point,so I'm not sure how much traction Islam might have achieved if Ali had been chosen as Muhammad's successor). Although Ali acquiesced to this for the sake of unity in the young tribe,there was still tension between those who preferred Ali and those who preferred the counsel chosen leader.

Ali and his followers moved to Iraq,which was the first center of the shia faith and still rivals Iran in importance. Each time one of the leaders died,the counsel of elders chose another from their group to replace him rather than Ali. Ali was finally chosen to be the fourth caliph/leader, but by this time the divisions between the two camps were too deep and civil war broke out by those who disputed the choice.

Ali was assassinated(legend is that he was in prayer when he was struck down) after five years and his chief rival took on the mantle of leader. But among Ali's followers in Iraq,this did not set well and Ali's eldest son became leader of that faction. To avoid the movement from fracturing, Ali's eldest son agreed to his father's rival being the head of the faith movement with the caveat that when the rival died,the caliph would revert back to Ali's line.

But his rival wanted his own line to continue in the leadership role, so he had Ali's eldest son poisoned and the leadership role passed to the rival's son, Yazid. At that, Ali's other son, Husayn protested. The followers of his dad in Iraq asked Husayn to Iraq to be their leader. On the way to Iraq, Husayn and many of his group were killed in a confrontation between his group and Yazid's men.

And this is considered the defining break between shia' and sunni Islam. Those who felt the leadership role should have been hereditary to Muhammad's line and those who felt succession should be through other criteria.

And of course from there,doctrine developed that reinforced the sacredness of each stance. Shia put emphasis on those writings that were attributed from Ali or Fatima's line and their supporters rather than any of the other rival leaders(or their followers). Shia built up the significance of Ali and his two sons being murdered in an underhanded manner by their rivals and the fact they were the righteous,pious underdogs who were set upon. The idea of the founders of the shia branch persevering in the face of being persecuted by a greater political power is a big part of the shia faith's mythology.

In reality,the difference between the two sects is similar to Catholics and Protestants - important enough to the followers that they are willing to die defending the difference,but not viewed as all that different by those outside the Christian faith.

Sunni Muslims make up about 90% of the Islamic faith,with the Shia denomination centered in Iraq and Iran.

The largest branch in the Shia denomination is the Twelvers. Shia believe that the line of those leaders who are divinely inspired started from Muhammad and that spiritualness was passed down through his male descendants,starting with Ali and then his two sons. They call those divinely inspired leaders from Muhammad's direct bloodline - Imams. Note, sunni call their clerics/religious teachers - imams. For sunni it is a common noun; for shia,it is a Proper Noun only given to the 12 spiritual leaders that have come from Muhammad's direct bloodline.

And then they reached a point where there was only one son born to the 11th Imam. When the last son in the bloodline (the 12th in the bloodline) was a young boy,he probably died. Which would have ended the divinely guided line. So there developed the mythology that this last Imam (disappeared from a cave), did not die but became hidden behind the Veil, waiting to return at the end of time to restore justice and peace on earth. So he is said to be "Hidden" and any leaders of the shia are said to be only caretakers of the faith until such time as he returns. All spiritual proclamations are up for discussion until such time as the 12th Imam returns. The shia seminaries (up until fairly recently at least) were known for their hotly debated religious discussions among the clerics.